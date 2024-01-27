Trump ordered to pay Carroll US$83.3 million for years of defamation

NEW YORK – A Manhattan jury on Friday ordered former President Donald Trump to pay US$83.3 million (S$111 million) to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her in social media posts, news conferences and even on the campaign trail ever since she first accused him in 2019 of raping her in a department store dressing room decades earlier.

The award included US$65 million in punitive damages, which the nine-member jury assessed after finding that Trump, 77, had acted maliciously after Ms Carroll’s lawyers pointed to Trump’s persisting in attacks on her, both from the White House and after leaving office.

On a single day recently, Trump made more than 40 derisive posts about her on his Truth Social website.

Ms Carroll, 80, testified that his repeated taunts and lashing out had mobilized many of his supporters, leading to an onslaught of attacks on social media and in her email inbox that frightened her and “shattered” her reputation as a well-regarded advice columnist for Elle magazine. “I was attacked on Twitter,” Ms Carroll told the jury. “I was attacked on Facebook. I was living in a new universe.”

The verdict came as Trump faces a series of civil and criminal cases and is seeking to return to the White House. During the trial, Trump alternated campaign stops in New Hampshire, where he won the Republican presidential primary, with court appearances, using them as an opportunity to reach voters and complain that he had been mistreated. He appeared in court most days during the trial.

It is the second time Trump has been ordered to pay Ms Carroll damages in less than a year. In May, a different Manhattan jury awarded her US$5 million after finding Trump liable for sexually abusing her in the dressing room assault in the mid-1990s, and for defaming her in a post on his Truth Social website in October 2022, in which he called her accusation “a complete con job” and “a Hoax and a lie.”

On Friday, Ms Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Ms Carroll, asked the jury in a crisp and methodical summation to award her client at least US$24 million to help Carroll repair her reputation and to compensate her for the emotional harm Trump had inflicted with his attacks.

Ms Kaplan also asked the jury to award substantial punitive damages to deter Trump from continuing to attack Ms Carroll. Ms Kaplan did not specify an amount, but she noted that Trump, in an excerpt from a video deposition played for the jury, estimated that his brand alone was worth “maybe US$10 billion” and that he placed the value of various of his real estate properties at US$14 billion.

“Donald Trump is worth billions of dollars,” Ms Kaplan told the jury.

“The law says you can consider Donald Trump’s wealth as well as his malicious and spiteful continuing conduct in making that assessment,” Ms Kaplan said, adding, “Now is the time to make him pay for it, and now is the time to make him pay dearly.”

Trump did not hear those words. After scoffing, muttering and shaking his head throughout the first few minutes of Ms Kaplan’s closing argument, Trump rose from the defense table without saying anything, turned and left the 26th-floor courtroom. Ms Kaplan continued to address the jury as if the stark breach of decorum had not happened.

“The record will reflect that Mr. Trump just rose and walked out of the courtroom,” said Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is not related to Ms Carroll’s lawyer.

A clutch of reporters rushed to catch him outside. A sketch artist began drawing his exiting the courtroom. Later, a juror leaned forward and looked expectantly at the door.

He returned about 75 minutes after he left, when his lawyer, Ms Alina Habba, offered her summation.