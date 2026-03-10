Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says Cuba may or may not be a ‘friendly takeover’

A man transports raw materials in a self-made wheelbarrow along a street in Havana, Cuba, on Feb 25.

PHOTO: AFP

FLORIDA - United States President Donald Trump said on March 9 that

Cuba is in “deep trouble”

on a humanitarian basis and that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was dealing with the issue which may or may not be a “friendly takeover”.

“He’s dealing (with it) and it may be a friendly takeover, it may not be a friendly takeover. Wouldn't really matter because they're really down to... as they say, fumes. They have no energy, they have no money,” Mr Trump, speaking at a news conference in Doral, Florida told reporters.

The Cuban government has said it is not in any high-level talks with the United States but has not outright denied press reports that US officials may be in informal talks with Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, the grandson of former Cuban President Raul Castro.

Cuban exiles who are largely concentrated in Miami have long dreamed of overthrowing the Cuban government or seeing it fall and have in the past plotted against the government that was established by the late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. REUTERS

