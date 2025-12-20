Trump nominates Lt. Gen. Donovan to lead Southern Command, Pentagon says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022, more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 - U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated the vice commander of Special Operations Command, Lieutenant General Frank Donovan, to lead the U.S. military's Southern Command overseeing U.S. troops in Latin America after the previous commander retired early.

Reuters first reported Trump's planned nomination of Donovan last week.

Admiral Alvin Holsey retired two years early at a ceremony in Miami last Friday, amid rising tensions with Venezuela that include last week's seizure of an oil tanker and nearly 30 deadly strikes on suspected drug-smuggling boats.

Three U.S. officials and two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Holsey was pushed out by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Two officials said Hegseth had grown frustrated with Southern Command as he sought to flex U.S. military operations and planning in the region. REUTERS