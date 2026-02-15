Trump, Netanyahu agree US should press Iran to cut oil sales to China: Report

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump (right) welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House on Feb 11, in a photo released by Israel.

– President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed at a White House meeting on Feb 11 that the US would work to reduce Iran’s oil exports to China, Axios reported, citing two US officials briefed on the issue.

“We agreed that we will go full force with maximum pressure against Iran, for example, regarding Iranian oil sales to China,” the US news site reported on Feb 14, quoting a senior US official.

Asked about the report, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Feb 15 that “normal cooperation between countries conducted within the framework of international law is reasonable and legitimate, and should be respected and protected”.

China accounts for more than 80 per cent of Iran’s oil exports.

Any reduction in that trade would mean lower oil revenue for Iran.

US and Iranian diplomats held nuclear talks through Omani mediators recently in an effort to revive diplomacy, after the US President positioned a naval flotilla in the region as the American military prepares for the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran. REUTERS