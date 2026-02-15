Trump, Netanyahu agree US should press Iran to cut oil sales to China: Report
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
- US and Israeli leaders agreed, Axios reported, to reduce Iran's oil exports to China under "maximum pressure".
- China buys over 80% of Iran's oil, so reducing trade would significantly lower Iran's oil revenue.
- US held nuclear talks but also positioned a naval flotilla, preparing for potential sustained military operations against Iran.
AI generated
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed at a White House meeting on Feb 11
a White House meeting on Feb 11that the US would work to reduce Iran’s oil exports to China, Axios reported, citing two US officials briefed on the issue.
“We agreed that we will go full force with maximum pressure against Iran, for example, regarding Iranian oil sales to China,” the US news site reported on Feb 14, quoting a senior US official.
Asked about the report, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Feb 15 that “normal cooperation between countries conducted within the framework of international law is reasonable and legitimate, and should be respected and protected”.
China accounts for more than 80 per cent of Iran’s oil exports.
Any reduction in that trade would mean lower oil revenue for Iran.
US and Iranian diplomats held nuclear talks through Omani mediators recently in an effort to revive diplomacy, after the US President positioned a naval flotilla in the region as the American military prepares for the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran. REUTERS