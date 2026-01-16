Trump meets Venezuelan opposition leader Machado after praising interim president

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 - U.S. President Donald Trump was meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Thursday afternoon, in a high-stakes encounter that could affect how the U.S. president seeks to shape the South American country's political future.

Machado, who fled Venezuela in a daring seaborne escape in December, is competing for Trump's ear with members of Venezuela's government and seeking to ensure she has a role in governing the nation going forward.

The lunch meeting marks the first time the two have met in person.

"I know the president was looking forward to this meeting, and he was expecting it to be a good and positive discussion with Miss Machado, who is really a remarkable and brave voice for many of the people of Venezuela," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a briefing.

"So the president looks forward to obviously talking to her about the realities on the ground in the country and what is taking place."

Leavitt said Trump's earlier assessment of Machado, in which he said she did not command the respect in Venezuela to govern it, stands.

HOPES OF A MOVE TO DEMOCRACY

After the U.S. captured Venezuela's longtime leader, Nicolas Maduro, in a snatch-and-grab operation this month, various opposition figures, members of Venezuela's diaspora and politicians throughout the U.S. and Latin America have expressed hope that Venezuela will begin the process of democratization.

But for now, Trump has said he is focused on economically rebuilding Venezuela and securing U.S. access to the country's oil. The day after the January 3 operation, he expressed doubts that Machado had the backing needed to return to the country and govern, telling reporters, "She doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country."

Trump has on several occasions praised Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's interim president, telling Reuters in an interview on Wednesday, "She's been very good to deal with."

Machado was banned from running in Venezuela's 2024 presidential election by a top court stacked with government allies. Maduro claimed victory, but outside observers widely believe Edmundo Gonzalez, an opposition figure backed by Machado, in fact won more votes by a substantial margin.

While the current government has freed dozens of political prisoners in recent days, outside groups and advocates have said the scale of the releases has been exaggerated by Caracas.

A NOBEL FOR TRUMP?

One potential topic of conversation for Thursday's White House meeting is the Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded to Machado last month, a snub to Trump, who has long sought the award. Machado has suggested she would give the prize to the U.S. president for having deposed Maduro, though the Norwegian Nobel Institute has said the prize cannot be transferred, shared or revoked.

Asked if he wanted Machado to give him the prize, Trump told Reuters on Wednesday: "No, I didn't say that. She won the Nobel Peace Prize."

Pressed on what he would do if she brought the prize nonetheless, he responded: "Well, that's what I'm hearing. I don't know, but I shouldn't be the one to say."

"I think we're just going to talk," Trump told Reuters. "And I haven't met her. She's a very ‌nice woman. ‌I think we're just going to talk basics."

After her visit with Trump, Machado will meet with a bipartisan group of senior senators on Capitol Hill in the afternoon. The opposition leader has generally found more enthusiastic allies in Congress than in the White House, with some lawmakers having expressed concerns about Trump's dismissals of her ability to govern. REUTERS