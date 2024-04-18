Trump hush money jury selection resumes as lawyers probe for bias

NEW YORK - Donald Trump is due in Manhattan court on April 18 as lawyers continue searching for jurors to decide the former US president’s fate in a historic criminal trial just months before his upcoming rematch with President Joe Biden.

Seven jurors have already been selected after two days of grilling by prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers, who are tasked with finding New Yorkers who can be fair to the Republican presidential candidate in heavily Democratic Manhattan, where the businessman-turned-politician made his name as a real estate tycoon decades ago.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying records to cover up hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The hush money trial kicked off on April 15. Jurors selected so far include a nurse, a software engineer and two corporate lawyers. The judge has said the identities of the 12 jurors and six alternates will remain anonymous except to Trump, his lawyers and prosecutors.

Opening arguments are expected to take place on April 22.

A guilty verdict would not bar Trump from office, but half of independent voters and one in four Republicans said they would not vote for him if he were convicted, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on April 8.

The same poll found that 64 per cent of registered voters thought the hush money charges were at least “somewhat serious”.

The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks, and Trump could potentially be convicted and sentenced before the election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in three other criminal cases, but the New York trial could be the only one he faces before the Nov 5 US election.

In the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Trump is accused of illegally covering up a US$130,000 (S$176,000) hush money payment to Ms Daniels to keep her quiet about a tryst she said she had with him in 2006.

Trump denies having an affair with Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Over two days of questioning on April 15 and16, lawyers probed a group of nearly 100 randomly selected New Yorkers for signs of bias as Trump looked on from the defendant’s table.

At least 50 jury candidates were immediately dismissed after saying they could not be impartial toward Trump, underscoring the challenge lawyers face in picking a jury for the first-ever trial of a former US president.

Trump occasionally followed along as jury candidates gave responses to a 42-point list of initial questions.

On April 16, he was seen uttering to his lawyer and gesturing towards a jury candidate after she was called in for additional questioning, prompting the judge overseeing the case to warn Trump against intimidating potential jurors.