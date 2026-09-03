Trump hails US summer travel bump after second term doldrums

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International arrivals to the US fell 5.5 per cent in 2025 compared to the year prior, before Trump took office, according to the US International Trade Administration.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump claimed credit for a spike in summer travel during a meeting with airline, hotel and cruise industry executives, as he seeks to regain political momentum at a pivotal moment.

“It’s a total record we’ve had. The country is thriving,” Trump said on Sept 2 during the gathering of representatives from companies such as American Airlines Inc and Marriott International Inc.

He cited major events such as the FIFA World Cup, which drew fans from around the globe to the US, Mexico and Canada, and celebrations of the nation’s 250th birthday.

The meeting comes as Trump grapples with pushback to his policy agenda, which has put his fellow Republicans at risk of losing control of Congress in the November midterm elections.

A Pew Research Center survey of people in 36 countries released in June found that a majority held an unfavourable view of the US and in many countries confidence in Trump declined since 2025.

Even as he hailed the nation as welcoming to foreign travellers, Trump still aired grievances against US trading partners, repeatedly stating that Canada had “taken advantage of us” and boasting that the country had wooed companies away from American allies such as Germany, South Korea and Japan.

There are signs that international tourism to the US has slowed under Trump, with some in the travel industry pointing to longer visa wait times, hardline immigration policies, tariffs and travel restrictions.

International arrivals to the US fell 5.5 per cent in 2025 compared to the year prior, before Trump took office, according to the US International Trade Administration.

As of this May, arrivals were down 1 per cent year over year, ITA data showed.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement ahead of the meeting that it was intended to “celebrate the accomplishments that produced a historic summer travel season.”

In the run-up to the World Cup, some industry figures worried the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown and stringent visa policies would dampen turnout for the event, but it turned out to be the largest World Cup by attendance.

Travel spending rose 6.2 per cent year-over-year in June to US$122.1 billion (S$155.23 billion), according to a White House official, who said the gains were enjoyed by small businesses across the country.

The president intended to discuss ways to continue that momentum, the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss details ahead of the meeting.

Executives from Booking Holdings Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Carnival Corp, Hard Rock International Inc, IHG Hotels & Resorts, MGM Resorts International and Hilton, among others, were expected to attend, the White House said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, US Travel Association President Geoff Freeman, talent and marketing agent Casey Wasserman and Andrew Giuliani, who led Trump’s task force for the World Cup, were also slated to join.

Trump regularly hosts corporate executives at the White House to build support for administration policies.

On Sept 1, he met with oil refiners in a bid to pressure them to help ease prices at the pump.

And as the midterms near, the president is also scheduled to host Republican lawmakers in the White House Rose Garden for a dinner later on Sept 2, according to a person familiar with the matter. BLOOMBERG