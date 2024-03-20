Trump files US Supreme Court brief arguing for immunity from prosecution

WASHINGTON - Former president Donald Trump on March 19 filed a US Supreme Court brief in his bid for immunity from prosecution for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, with the case due to be argued before the justices in April.

Trump is appealing a lower court's rejection of his request to be shielded from the criminal case being pursued by Special Counsel Jack Smith because he was president when he took actions aimed at reversing President Joe Biden's election victory over him.

The filing makes arguments similar to ones Trump's lawyers previously made seeking to shield him from prosecution, and echoes statements Trump has made on the campaign trail.

"The president cannot function, and the presidency itself cannot retain its vital independence, if the president faces criminal prosecution for official acts once he leaves office," the filing said.

Trump, the first former president to be criminally prosecuted, is the Republican candidate challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov 5 US election.

Mr Smith was appointed by US Attorney-General Merrick Garland in November 2022. In August 2023, Mr Smith brought four federal criminal counts against Trump in the election subversion case, including conspiring to defraud the United States, obstructing the congressional certification of Biden's electoral victory and conspiring to do so, and conspiring against right of Americans to vote.

The Supreme Court's decision to hear arguments on Trump's immunity bid on April 25 postponed the criminal trial, giving him a boost as he tries to delay prosecutions while running to regain the presidency. Trump has three other pending criminal cases.

Trump last October sought to have the charges dismissed based on his claim of immunity. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected that claim in December.

On appeal, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Feb 6 ruled 3-0 against Trump's immunity claim, rejecting his bid for "unbounded authority to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental check on executive power - the recognition and implementation of election results."