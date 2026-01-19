Trump envoy dis-invited from Greenland dog sled race

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A woman waves a Greenlandic flag as people attend a protest against US President Donald Trump's demand that the Arctic island be ceded to the United States.

NUUK, Greenland – Greenland’s dog sled federation said on Jan 19 the new US special envoy to the Arctic island has been dis-invited to its annual race, as Washington repeatedly threatens to take over the autonomous Danish territory.

Mr Jeff Landry was invited to attend the race by a private Greenlandic tour operator, an invite the KNQK federation has previously called “totally inappropriate”.

“KNQK has been informed that the tourism company that invited Governor Jeff Landry from the United States has unilaterally withdrawn its invitation,” it wrote on Facebook.

“This is reassuring,” it added.

A year ago, US Vice-President J.D. Vance’s wife, Ms Usha Vance, had planned to attend the dog-sled race during an uninvited visit to Greenland.