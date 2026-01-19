Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump envoy dis-invited from Greenland dog sled race

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A woman waves a Greenlandic flag as people attend a protest against US President Donald Trump's demand that the Arctic island be ceded to the United States.

A woman waves a Greenlandic flag as people attend a protest against US President Donald Trump's demand that the Arctic island be ceded to the United States.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

NUUK, Greenland – Greenland’s dog sled federation said on Jan 19 the new US special envoy to the Arctic island has been dis-invited to its annual race, as Washington repeatedly threatens to take over the autonomous Danish territory.

Mr Jeff Landry was invited to attend the race by a private Greenlandic tour operator, an invite the KNQK federation has previously called “totally inappropriate”.

“KNQK has been informed that the tourism company that invited Governor Jeff Landry from the United States has unilaterally withdrawn its invitation,” it wrote on Facebook.

“This is reassuring,” it added.

A year ago, US Vice-President J.D. Vance’s wife, Ms Usha Vance, had planned to attend the dog-sled race during an uninvited visit to Greenland.

Her plans were cancelled amid strong opposition in Denmark,

and replaced by a visit with her husband and a delegation to the US Pitiffuk military base in the north-west of the island. AFP

More on this topic
Trump links Greenland threats to Nobel Peace Prize snub
As Trump turns screws, how long can Europe play nice?
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.