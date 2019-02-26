Trump departs US for Vietnam, summit with North Korea's Kim

Workers make a North Korean and a US flag out of paper-flowers beside a street in Hanoi on Feb 25, 2019, ahead of the second US-North Korea summit.
WASHINGTON (AFP) - Donald Trump departed Washington Monday (Feb 25) bound for Vietnam and a second historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with the US president saying he will push for Korean denuclearisation.

Trump left Joint Base Andrews near Washington aboard Air Force One at 12.34 pm (1.34am Singapore time) bound for a Wednesday-Thursday summit in Hanoi.

Shortly before his departure from the White House he spoke optimistically about what he expected would be a "very tremendous summit," adding that "we want denuclearisation" on the Korean peninsula.

 

