Trump delivers oil warning, suggesting Cuba should strike a deal with US

US President Donald Trump on Jan 11 suggested Cuba should strike a deal with Washington, warning that the island nation would no longer receive oil or money from Venezuela.

Venezuela is Cuba’s biggest oil supplier, but since the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US forces, Mr Trump has successfully pressed interim President Delcy Rodriguez to send Venezuelan oil to the United States .

“THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” Mr Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Jan 11 .

“Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela,” he said.

US intelligence has painted a grim picture of Cuba’s economic and political situation, but its assessments offer no clear support for Mr Trump’s prediction that the island is “ready to fall”, Reuters reported on Jan 10 , citing three people familiar with the confidential assessments.

The CIA’s view is that key sectors of the Cuban economy, such as agriculture and tourism, are severely strained by frequent blackouts, trade sanctions and other problems.

The potential loss of oil imports and other support from Venezuela, for decades a key ally, could make governing more difficult for the administration that has ruled Cuba since Fidel Castro led a revolution in 1959.

For Cuba, the loss of Venezuelan oil is devastating.

Between January and November 2025 , Venezuela sent an average of 27,000 barrels per day to the island, covering roughly 50 per cent of Cuba’s oil deficit, according to shipping data and documents from Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA. REUTERS