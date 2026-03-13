Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump claimed in G-7 call that Iran is ‘about to surrender’, Axios reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

US President Donald Trump has derided Iran’s leaders as “deranged scumbags” and said it was his honour to kill them.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON US President Trump told leaders from the Group of Seven (G-7) in a virtual meeting on March 11 that Iran is “about to surrender”, Axios reported on March 13, citing three officials from G-7 countries briefed on the contents of the call.

According to the report, Mr Trump told allies that he “got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all”, while boasting about the results of Operation Epic Fury on the G-7 call on the morning of March 11.

Mr Trump said that “nobody knows who is the leader, so there is no one who can announce surrender”, Axios reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Mr Trump on March 13 derided Iran’s leaders as “deranged scumbags” and said it was his great honour to kill them, as the war in the Middle East approached the two-week mark with heavy exchanges of drone and missile strikes across the region. REUTERS

More on this topic
With Iran war exit elusive, Trump aides vie to affect outcome
What to know about the US lasers being used to counter Iranian attacks
See more on

Iran

Middle East

Iran war

Israel-Iran conflict

Donald Trump

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.