Trump claimed in G-7 call that Iran is ‘about to surrender’, Axios reports

US President Donald Trump has derided Iran’s leaders as “deranged scumbags” and said it was his honour to kill them.

– US President Trump told leaders from the Group of Seven (G-7) in a virtual meeting on March 11 that Iran is “about to surrender”, Axios reported on March 13, citing three officials from G-7 countries briefed on the contents of the call.

According to the report, Mr Trump told allies that he “got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all”, while boasting about the results of Operation Epic Fury on the G-7 call on the morning of March 11.

Mr Trump said that “nobody knows who is the leader, so there is no one who can announce surrender”, Axios reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

