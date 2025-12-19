Trump chooses Army Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd to head NSA, Cyber Command

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A general view of the Pentagon at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Dec 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd, the deputy commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific ‍Command, ​as director of the National ‍Security Agency and head of the U.S. Cyber Command, the Pentagon ​said ​Thursday in a statement.

A former Special Forces officer from South Carolina, Rudd would be elevated to general. ‍He currently serves as the No. 2 at the ​U.S. military's Indo-Pacific ⁠Command, which is responsible for U.S. forces in the greater Pacific region.

The NSA, which focuses on signals intelligence and cyberespionage, is ​one of the world's most powerful surveillance agencies and absorbs gargantuan ‌quantities of data through ​electronic intercepts and spyware. Cyber Command is the Pentagon's top cyberwarfare unit and focuses both on hacking and defending military networks against foreign spies and saboteurs.

In a "dual hat" arrangement that dates back to 2010, the NSA director ‍also oversees Cyber Command.

Rudd did not return messages ​seeking comment. The NSA referred questions to the White House. ​Cyber Command did not immediately return ‌a message seeking comment. REUTERS