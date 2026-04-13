Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pope Leo XIV has said President Trump’s threat to wipe out the Iranian civilisation was “unacceptable”.

Follow our live coverage here.

– US President Donald Trump issued a scathing attack on Pope Leo XIV late on April 12, calling him “weak” on crime and “terrible” for foreign policy after the religious leader criticised Trump’s foreign and immigration policies.

“Pope Leo is Weak on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy,” Mr Trump wrote in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

Pope Leo, who became the first US-born pope in 2025 , has ​emerged as an outspoken critic of the US-Israeli war on Iran that began on Feb 28.

He previously questioned the Trump administration’s approach to immigration.

“Leo should get his act together as Pope,” Mr Trump wrote in his post, later telling reporters he was not a “big fan” of the pontiff.

Mr Trump also accused Pope Leo of being “weak on nuclear weapons”.

The Pope had said the threat from Mr Trump to destroy the Iranian civilisation was “unacceptable”.

In a speech on Palm Sunday in March at St Peter’s Square inside the Vatican, Pope Leo said God rejects the prayers of leaders who start wars and have their “hands full of blood”, calling the conflict in Iran “atrocious”.

Pope Leo has also called on Mr Trump to find an “off-ramp” to end the conflict and “decrease the amount of violence”.

In his post, Mr Trump suggested that Pope Leo was only elected to lead the Catholic Church in 2025 “because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump”.

Pope Leo has called for “deep reflection” about the way migrants are being treated in the United States.

In 2025, he also questioned whether Mr Trump’s hard-line immigration policies were in line with the Catholic Church’s pro-life teachings.

“Someone who says I am against abortion but I am in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States, I don’t know if that’s pro-life,” the pontiff said in September.

Pope Leo’s belief in a more compassionate approach to immigration – a sentiment expressed by several of his predecessors – stands in contrast to the stance of Mr Trump, who has argued that the US must curtail immigration from developing countries to reduce crime.

“He’s a very liberal person, and he’s a man who doesn’t believe in stopping crime,” Mr Trump told reporters.

Mr Trump also had a rocky relationship with Pope Leo’s predecessor, Pope Francis, who criticised Mr Trump’s immigration policy proposals when he first ran for president and suggested Mr Trump was “not a Christian”.

Mr Trump called Pope Francis “disgraceful” in early 2016. REUTERS