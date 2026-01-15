Trump and Venezuelan leader Rodriguez tout positive phone call
Follow topic:
WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump spoke with Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez by phone on Jan 14, with the two leaders each separately describing the call as positive.
Ms Rodriguez took over the presidency on an interim basis earlier in January after the US military captured President Nicolas Maduro
US military captured President Nicolas Maduroand flew him to the US to stand trial for drug charges.
Mr Rodriguez, Maduro’s former vice-president, called the call long, productive and courteous and said the two discussed a bilateral agenda in benefit of both countries.
Mr Trump called Ms Rodriguez a “terrific person” in his own remarks about the call.
“She’s somebody that we’ve worked with very well. Marco Rubio is dealing with her, I dealt with her this morning,” Mr Trump said at the White House, referring in his comments to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
“We had a call, a long call. We discussed a lot of things, and I think we’re getting along very well with Venezuela.” REUTERS