Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump and Colombia’s Petro hold phone call to discuss ‘disagreements’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

This is the first phone call between the two presidents since Mr Trump said that a US military operation focused on Colombia's government “sounds good” to him.

This is the first phone call between the two presidents since Mr Trump said that a US military operation focused on Colombia's government “sounds good” to him.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow topic:

BOGOTA - US President Donald Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro held a phone call on Jan 7 where they

discussed relations between the two countries

, both men said, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Bogota.

This is the first phone call between the two presidents since Mr Trump said that a US military operation focused on Colombia's government “sounds good” to him.

“It was a great honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who

called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements

that we have had. I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future,” Mr Trump wrote on social media.

Mr Trump added “arrangements are being made” for a meeting in Washington between himself and Petro, though he did not indicate when the meeting may take place.

“We have spoken by phone for the first time since he became president,” Mr Petro told supporters gathered at a rally in Bogota meant to celebrate Colombia’s sovereignty, adding he had requested a restart of dialogue between the two countries.

A source in Mr Petro’s office told Reuters the call was “cordial” and “respectful”.

Relations between Mr Trump and Mr Petro have been frosty since the Republican returned to the White House.

Mr Trump has repeatedly accused the administration of Mr Petro, without evidence, of enabling a steady flow of cocaine into the US, and referred to Mr Petro as “a sick man”.

In October, the US government imposed sanctions on Mr Petro, accusing him of allowing the expansion of the illicit drug trade in the Andean nation.

Colombia and Mr Petro have repeatedly rejected Mr Trump’s accusations.

Mr Petro has vocally denounced the Trump administration’s strikes across the Pacific and Caribbean, which Washington claims are focused on suspected drug trafficking vessels. The Trump administration has carried out more than 30 strikes against suspected drug boats since September, in a campaign that has killed at least 110 people. REUTERS

More on this topic
US needs to control Venezuelan oil sales indefinitely to drive change, says energy secretary
US should topple Chechen leader after Maduro, Ukraine’s Zelensky says
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.