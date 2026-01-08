Trump and Colombia’s Petro hold phone call to discuss ‘disagreements’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

This is the first phone call between the two presidents since Mr Trump said that a US military operation focused on Colombia's government “sounds good” to him.

BOGOTA - US President Donald Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro held a phone call on Jan 7 where they discussed relations between the two countries , both men said, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Bogota.

“It was a great honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had. I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future,” Mr Trump wrote on social media.

Mr Trump added “arrangements are being made” for a meeting in Washington between himself and Petro, though he did not indicate when the meeting may take place.

“We have spoken by phone for the first time since he became president,” Mr Petro told supporters gathered at a rally in Bogota meant to celebrate Colombia’s sovereignty, adding he had requested a restart of dialogue between the two countries.

A source in Mr Petro’s office told Reuters the call was “cordial” and “respectful”.

Relations between Mr Trump and Mr Petro have been frosty since the Republican returned to the White House.

Mr Trump has repeatedly accused the administration of Mr Petro, without evidence, of enabling a steady flow of cocaine into the US, and referred to Mr Petro as “a sick man”.

In October, the US government imposed sanctions on Mr Petro, accusing him of allowing the expansion of the illicit drug trade in the Andean nation.

Colombia and Mr Petro have repeatedly rejected Mr Trump’s accusations.

Mr Petro has vocally denounced the Trump administration’s strikes across the Pacific and Caribbean, which Washington claims are focused on suspected drug trafficking vessels. The Trump administration has carried out more than 30 strikes against suspected drug boats since September, in a campaign that has killed at least 110 people. REUTERS