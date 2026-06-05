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Trump allies in Colombia are ‘narco-traffickers’: President to AFP

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Endorsed by US President Donald Trump, Colombia's presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella made a fortune representing drug-trafficking paramilitaries, fraudsters and soccer stars as a lawyer.

Endorsed by US President Donald Trump, Colombia's presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella made a fortune representing drug-trafficking paramilitaries, fraudsters and soccer stars as a lawyer.

PHOTO: AFP

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BOGOTA – Colombia’s outgoing President Gustavo President tore into his US counterpart Donald Trump on June 4 for supporting a hard-right candidate to succeed him, saying Washington was endorsing “drug traffickers” with “genocidal” roots.

The famously outspoken Petro was reacting to Trump’s full-throated endorsement of tough-talking lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella over a leftist senator in Colombia’s June 21 presidential run-off.

De la Espriella, 47, made a fortune representing drug-trafficking paramilitaries, fraudsters and soccer stars.

He has accused Petro of being too soft on cocaine-smuggling left-wing guerrillas and vowed to crack down hard.

“Their (US) allies in Colombia come from the narco-paramilitary regime; they are genocidal and drug traffickers,” Colombia’s first leftist president told AFP in an interview at the presidential palace.

Both Petro and Cepeda accuse state-linked paramilitaries of having committed a “genocide” of leftist leaders at the height of the country’s conflict in the 1980s and 1990s.

Cepeda’s father, a communist senator, was among more than 5,700 leftist political activists that were murdered during the worst years of the conflict between the state, left-wing guerrillas and right-wing paramilitaries.

Trump has sought to sway the outcome of several elections in Latin America over by backing right-wingers who talk tough on crime and migration against leftists he dismisses as “communists”. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.