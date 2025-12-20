Trump administration puts curbs Mexican train crews operating inside US

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office as he signs an executive order, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 18, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 - The U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday it would impose restrictions on Mexican train crews operating in the United States after inspections raised safety concerns about the English proficiency of some personnel.

The department's Federal Railroad Administration issued letters to Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific Kansas City after inspectors discovered inbound crew members appeared to have had difficulty interpreting bulletins and communicating safety requirements in English with inspectors.

Crews from Mexico operating trains on behalf of the two railroads may not operate more than 10 miles (16 km) into the U.S. from their point of entry, uncertified crews must stop at the customs inspection point and interpreters must be certified under safety regulations, the department said.

Union Pacific said in a statement it has "the same goals – a safe, secure border that keeps the supply chain fluid ... We will continue to work with our federal partners to enhance the process, which has worked at both borders for many years.

CPKC said safety is foundational to the railroad, which "complies with the applicable requirements for the international train crews. These crews do not travel more than 10 miles into the United States."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said FRA was addressing concerns about cross-border train operators who lack basic English language proficiency. Duffy has previously taken steps to tighten rules requiring English proficiency by truck drivers and threatened to withhold funding from states for failing to comply with rules.

“Whether you're operating an 80-ton big rig or a massive freight train, you need to be proficient in our national language – English. If you aren’t, you create an unacceptable safety risk," Duffy said. “These commonsense steps will ensure every train crew operator can communicate with inspectors and understand basic operational bulletins."

FRA told the railroads that because "hazardous materials documents and emergency response information are required to be maintained in English, the ability of the operating crew to understand these materials is critical" and warned incidents of crews operating in the U.S. without a sufficient understanding of English to perform their duties safely could result in the Trump administration taking enforcement action.

The Teamsters union said the department "took decisive action to restrict cross-border railroad operations from Mexico" and praised the agency for protecting union railroad jobs and prioritizing rail safety on trains entering the United States. REUTERS