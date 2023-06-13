Trudeau mishandled alleged Chinese election meddling, poll finds

OTTAWA - Most Canadians believe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has botched responding to allegations of Chinese interference in his country’s elections, a new poll suggests.

More than half of respondents to a Nanos Research Group survey conducted for Bloomberg News gave Mr Trudeau’s government low marks for its handling of the issue, with 33 per cent calling it very poor and 22 per cent poor.

That compares to just 14 per cent who gave Mr Trudeau positive reviews, and a further 24 per cent who judged the government’s response to be average.

The poll was taken before the latest setback for Mr Trudeau.

On Friday evening, Mr David Johnston resigned his job as a special investigator after relentless opposition criticism that the former governor-general had too many personal connections to the prime minister to provide independent judgment on the matter.

“Canadians are clearly ready for a reset on the management of allegations of foreign interference,” Mr Nik Nanos, the polling firm’s chief data scientist, said by email.

For much of the year, Mr Trudeau has been besieged by allegations his government failed to effectively respond to intelligence suggesting the government in Beijing was trying to tilt Canadian election races to favour pro-China candidates.

The allegations have come out through a steady stream of media reports based on leaked intelligence assessments and confidential sources.

In March, Mr Trudeau appointed Mr Johnston as a “special rapporteur” to review the classified information and decide whether a judicial inquiry was the best way to address it.

Mr Johnston delivered a report last month that advised against an inquiry, saying too much of the process would be done in secret due to the sensitive material.

The report found China had indeed attempted to interfere in Canada’s democracy, but concluded Mr Trudeau’s government didn’t knowingly ignore intelligence on it.

However, with Mr Johnston’s resignation, it’s unclear how Mr Trudeau will move forward.