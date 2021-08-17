Trudeau eyes new mandate in Sept 20 snap election

OTTAWA • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called an early election for Sept 20, saying he needed a new mandate to ensure voters approved of his Liberal government's plan to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Trudeau, 49, is betting that high vaccination rates against the virus and a post-pandemic economic rebound will help consolidate the premiership position he has held since 2015.

New data shows 71 per cent of the country's eligible population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The election comes at a "pivotal, consequential moment" for Canada, the Prime Minister said on Sunday. "We will be taking decisions that will last not just for the coming months but for the coming decades. Canadians deserve their say. That's exactly what we're going to give them," he said, after visiting Governor-General Mary Simon, representative of Queen Elizabeth, to formally request the dissolution of Parliament.

Polls suggest the Liberals will win their third consecutive election but may not regain a majority in the 338-seat House of Commons. Mr Trudeau has a minority of seats, leaving him reliant on other parties to govern.

Nationally, Liberals would win 35 per cent of the vote, a poll last week showed, compared with 30 per cent for main opposition Conservative Party and 19 per cent for left-leaning New Democrats.

Conservatives leader Erin O'Toole criticised Mr Trudeau for calling an election as the country faces a fourth Covid-19 wave, saying it undermines Canada's efforts in fighting the pandemic.

Mr Trudeau repeatedly refused to say on Sunday if he would resign as leader if he does not secure a majority in the vote.

