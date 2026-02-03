Truck traffic at Cargill facility in northern Brazil blocked by protesters

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 - Protesters have been blocking truck traffic at the entrance of Cargill's Santarem grain terminal in northern Brazil, according to a company statement in response to Reuters' questions on Monday.

Cargill denied any occupation of its facilities by protesters, identified by local media as Indigenous groups.

Cargill's Santarem terminal handles soybeans and corn.

According to news website G1, Indigenous people have been protesting at the site against a decree allowing dredging work on the Tapajos River, a key export corridor for agricultural commodities.

Cargill said the protest began on January 22. In the statement, the company noted it has "no control over" what the people are protesting against.

Most of the grain arrives at Cargill's Santarem facility, in Para state, by barge before being hauled onto ships for export, according to the company's website.

A smaller portion of the grain that passes through the terminal is delivered by trucks, either directly from the state of Mato Grosso, via the BR-163 highway, or from local farms, Cargill's website says. REUTERS