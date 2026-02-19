Straitstimes.com header logo

Truck explosion in Chile's capital kills three and injures 10

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

SANTIAGO, Feb 19 - At least three people were killed when a truck transporting liquid gas in Chile's capital of Santiago crashed and exploded, authorities said on Thursday.

Another 10 people were injured, they said.

Victor Vielma, head of the Carabineros police force, told reporters in a press conference that the truck lost control and crashed into a guardrail, for reasons still under investigation.

Seven smaller vehicles were also affected in the incident that took place in the northern part of Santiago early on Thursday. REUTERS

See more on

People

Police

Chile

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.