Truck explosion in Chile's capital kills three and injures 10

SANTIAGO, Feb 19 - At least three people were killed when a truck transporting liquid gas in Chile's capital of Santiago crashed and exploded, authorities said on Thursday.

Another 10 people were injured, they said.

Victor Vielma, head of the Carabineros police force, told reporters in a press conference that the truck lost control and crashed into a guardrail, for reasons still under investigation.

Seven smaller vehicles were also affected in the incident that took place in the northern part of Santiago early on Thursday. REUTERS