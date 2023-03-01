‘Triple-dip’ La Nina ending but warming El Nino may strike soon, UN warns

GENEVA – An exceptionally long La Nina weather phenomenon that has intensified drought and flooding is finally ending, the United Nations said on Wednesday – but what comes next might bring its own problems.

La Nina, a cooling of surface temperatures that can have a widespread impact on global weather conditions, started in September 2020. Despite this cooling effect, both 2021 and 2022 were warmer than any year prior to 2015.

Now, El Nino – its warming opposite in the cycle – could be on the way in 2023, the United Nation’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said in its quarterly update.

The WMO said after an unusually stubborn and protracted La Nina dragged on for three consecutive years – a so-called triple-dip, there was a good chance El Nino would develop in June-August.

“The first triple-dip La Nina of the 21st century is finally coming to an end,” said WMO chief Petteri Taalas.

“La Nina’s cooling effect put a temporary brake on rising global temperatures, even though the past eight-year period was the warmest on record,” he added. “If we do now enter an El Nino phase, this is likely to fuel another spike in global temperatures.”

Uncertain forecasts

La Nina is the large-scale cooling of surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. It normally occurs every two to seven years.

Conditions oscillate between La Nina and its opposite El Nino, with neutral conditions in between.

The WMO said there was a 90 per cent probability of neutral conditions during March to May, decreasing to 80 per cent in the April-June window and 60 per cent in May-July.

The chances of El Nino developing are forecast as 15 per cent in April-June, 35 per cent in May-July and 55 per cent in June-August.

However, forecasts produced at this time of year come with a higher degree of uncertainty.