Tributes pour in for five-man crew who died after Titanic submersible imploded

NEWFOUNDLAND, Canada - Tributes started pouring in on Thursday for the five people who are believed to have died after the submersible they were in was said to have imploded near the wreck of the Titanic.

The five people aboard were British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, 58; Pakistani-born business magnate Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, both British citizens; French oceanographer and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, who had visited the wreck dozens of times; and Stockton Rush, the American founder and chief executive of OceanGate, who was piloting the submersible.

The governments of Pakistan and the UK expressed their “deepest condolences” to the families of those who perished.

In Islamabad, the Pakistani government on Friday offered its condolences to the family of British-Pakistani father and son duo Shahzada and Suleman Dawood.

“Our deepest condolences to the Dawood family and the family of other passengers on the sad news about the fate of Titanic submersible in the North Atlantic,” the ministry of Foreign Affairs said. “We appreciate the multinational efforts over the last several days in search of the vessel.”

“Tragic news that those on the Titan submersible, including three British citizens, have been lost following an international search operation,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Twitter. “The UK government is closely supporting the families affected and expresses our deepest condolences.”

Mr Harding’s family paid tribute to a “passionate explorer”. The 58-year-old was a British aviation tycoon with three Guinness World Records.

A statement from his family and his company Action Aviation said they were “united in grief with the other families who have also lost their loved ones on the Titan submersible”.

“What he achieved in his lifetime was truly remarkable and if we can take any small consolation from this tragedy, it’s that we lost him doing what he loved,” the statement added.