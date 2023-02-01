Trees could cut urban heatwave mortality by a third: Study

PARIS - Planting more trees in urban areas to lower summertime temperatures could decrease deaths directly linked to hot weather and heatwaves by a third, researchers said on Wednesday.

Modelling found that increasing tree cover to 30 per cent would shave off 0.4 degrees Celsius locally, on average, during hot summer months, they reported in The Lancet.

Of the 6,700 premature deaths attributed to higher temperatures in 93 European cities during 2015, one third could have been prevented, according to the findings.

Currently, just under 15 per cent of urban environments in Europe, on average, are covered by some kind of foliage.

The study is the first to project the number of premature deaths due to higher temperatures in cities that could be prevented by additional tree cover, said lead author Tamar Iungman, a researcher at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health.

“We already know that high temperatures in urban environments are associated with negative health outcomes, such as cardiorespiratory failure, hospital admission, and premature death,” he said in a statement.

“Our goal is to inform local policy and decision-makers about the benefits of strategically integrating green infrastructure into urban planning in order to promote more sustainable, resilient and healthy urban environments.”

Cities record higher temperatures than surrounding suburbs or countryside due to the so-called urban heat island effect.

This extra heat is caused primarily by a lack of vegetation, exhaust from air conditioning systems, along with dark-hued asphalt and building materials that absorb and trap warmth.

Climate change has already amplified the problem. Last year, Europe saw its hottest summer on record, and second warmest year.

London’s “heat island” kills more people than any other European city, according to the research. Summer heat caused the death of 664 people in the UK capital, or almost 10 per cent of the total across 93 European cities. Madrid had the second-highest toll, but with a higher mortality rate.

Britain breached 40 degrees Celsius for the first time last year, with the Office for National Statistics estimating 2,227 excess deaths in the UK from the record breaking heat.