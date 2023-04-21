Travel dos and don’ts: Tourism fees, selfies clamp and more

Post pandemic, countries around the world are welcoming tourists again and people are travelling with a vengeance. But some places are implementing measures such as imposing entry fees or taking a hard stance on selfies as part of efforts to boost their economies and at the same time, reduce overcrowding.

Here are some of the recent changes or pending rules in various tourist spots.

Manchester: Visitors to pay £1 (S$1.60) a night for tourist tax

Tourists have to now pay an extra £1 per room per night for their accommodation in Manchester, the first city in the United Kingdom to introduce a tourist tax for visitors.

Called the City Visitor Charge, the fee will be used to “improve the visitor experience” and “support future growth of the visitor economy” over the next five years, reported The Guardian. This includes funding large events, conferences, festivals, marketing campaigns and improving street cleanliness.

Bali: Tourists banned from riding motorcycles