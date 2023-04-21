Travel dos and don’ts: Tourism fees, selfies clamp and more

Post pandemic, countries around the world are welcoming tourists again and people are travelling with a vengeance. But some places are implementing measures such as imposing entry fees or taking a hard stance on selfies as part of efforts to boost their economies and at the same time, reduce overcrowding.
Here are some of the recent changes or pending rules in various tourist spots.
Manchester: Visitors to pay £1 (S$1.60) a night for tourist tax
Tourists have to now pay an extra £1 per room per night for their accommodation in Manchester, the first city in the United Kingdom to introduce a tourist tax for visitors.
Called the City Visitor Charge, the fee will be used to “improve the visitor experience” and “support future growth of the visitor economy” over the next five years, reported The Guardian. This includes funding large events, conferences, festivals, marketing campaigns and improving street cleanliness.
Bali: Tourists banned from riding motorcycles
Tourists will not be allowed to use motorcycles in Bali after a string of accidents led to injuries and even deaths.
They should only use modes of transport provided by tourism services that meet certain standards “to ensure quality and dignified tourism”, said Governor Wayan Koster in March.
However, it is not clear how the ban would be upheld. Mr Koster has sought the legal ministry’s support to let Bali revoke the visas of foreign tourists found to be riding motorcycles, or if they commit other wrongdoings, such as working illegally.
Italian town Portofino: Don’t linger for selfies or pay a fine of up to €275 (S$400)
Taking selfies is a common activity among holidaymakers. But Portofino in north-western of Italy is taking a stance on it.
The coastal fishing village has rolled out a fine of between €68 and €275 in “no waiting” areas to stop tourists from “lingering” to take selfies in popular spots. Tourists are not allowed to stop and linger “in points of aggregation and meeting places for groups and cruise passengers waiting to be boarded on boats or other things”.
The lingering has previously created “serious obstacles and potential danger”, according to Yahoo, citing the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. The rules will be in place till Oct 15.
Thailand: 300 baht (S$12) entry fee for tourists who fly in from September
The Land of the Smiles will impose a 300-baht (S$12) entry fee on tourists who fly into the country from September.
The fee was originally planned to kick in starting June, but Thailand postponed it due to problems with implementing the levy. The problems include airlines refusing to take a selective approach with foreign tourists, Thais and expatriates.
South Korea: Possible tourism fee for Jeju Island
Exploring the “Hawaii of Asia” may soon come at a cost, as authorities in Jeju are looking to impose tourism fees to preserve the island’s environment.
The popular holiday destination for domestic and foreign tourists alike has a downside: an overload of garbage and sewage.
Tourists are expected to pay an average of 8,170 won (S$8.20) each day for entering Jeju. Some of the fees will include 1,500 won for each night of stay on the island.
The fees are now under review, said the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province.