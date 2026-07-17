Transport of dead bodies within Congo risks further Ebola spread, UN agency warns

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More than 2,000 Ebola cases and 700 deaths have been recorded in Congo and neighbouring Uganda as of July 14.

GENEVA – The transport of Ebola victims’ bodies between different areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo, often for funerals in their home communities, risks further spreading the virus, the UN migration agency said on July 17.

More than 2,000 Ebola cases and 700 deaths have been recorded in Congo and neighbouring Uganda as of July 14, and around two-thirds of the deaths occurred outside clinics or hospitals, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The often fatal viral disease spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids from infected people or animals, and causes symptoms that can include high fever, vomiting and internal and external bleeding. This particular epidemic is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus.

Ebola remains highly infectious after death, making funeral practices a critical component of outbreak control.

“If we don’t really manage the dead bodies well, if we don’t engage the community ... then it means there will be more spread within the community,” said Andrew Mbala from IOM.

IOM officials said the transport of bodies across districts within Congo was a particular challenge as families seek to bury relatives in their home communities.

“There hasn’t been any crossing of dead bodies to another country, but we have seen a lot of crossings of dead bodies within the country,” said Mbala.

Such movement risks carrying the virus into new areas if bodies are not handled safely, the IOM warned. REUTERS