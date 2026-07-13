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Traffic accident in Mexico leaves 9 dead and 10 injured, four of them Americans

July 12 - A multi-vehicle accident in Mexico caused by a tractor-trailer left nine people dead and some 10 injured, including four U.S. citizens, on a highway in the state of Jalisco, Civil Protection reported on Sunday.

Among the dead are two minors, while the injured include two members of the National Guard who are in serious condition and were transferred to the Magdalena Hospital in Guadalajara, the agency report indicated.

Videos on social media from local media showed several vehicles burned on a highway connecting the cities of Guadalajara and Tepic.

"Four patients in minor condition, all U.S. citizens, were transferred to the Arboledas Hospital in Guadalajara by a private ambulance from the highway," Jalisco Civil Protection stated. REUTERS