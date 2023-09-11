Tourists 'not going to let quake' stop Morocco trip

MARRAKESH - Marrakesh’s ancient medina was nearly empty on Sunday after a deadly earthquake that hit Morocco, but it did not stop some tourists who told AFP they chose to stay on.

Tourism is the lifeblood of the North African country’s economy, and Marrakesh is its main attraction.

Friday’s devastating quake which killed over 2,000 people has also spurred fears of a repeat of the tourism slump suffered during the Covid pandemic.

Some visitors, however, were in no rush to leave.

“We’re not going to let the earthquake ruin everything,” said 35-year-old Kirian Ficher from Germany who was on a guided tour of the historic city.

“There was no warning of any major risk, so we stuck to our plans.”

Just four people were on the tour, however, and all had been evacuated from their rooms as the earthquake hit late on Friday at 11:11 pm (2211 GMT).

The 6.8-magnitude quake was the strongest ever to hit Morocco, and wiped out entire villages in the hills of the Atlas mountains southwest of Marrakesh.

“We’re still a bit hesitant about whether to leave,” said tourist Dominik Huber, 26.

“But it seems relatively safe. And also, by staying we are contributing in a small way to supporting the Moroccans.”

The small group stood outside the imposing studded wooden doors of the Bahia Palace, a top tourist attraction built in the 1860s which is now closed.

It has suffered some damage, with smashed green-glazed terracotta tiles on the ground.