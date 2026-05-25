Tourists killed in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, police say

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The victims' bodies were found in a river, and the police said one of them had stab wounds.

JOHANNESBURG - Security was tightened in South Africa’s Kruger National Park nature reserve after two tourists were found killed there, the authorities said on May 24.

The two South African victims, a 71-year-old man and a woman whose age was not disclosed, failed to return to their lodge on the evening of May 20, prompting a search operation.

Other tourists eventually found them in a river on the afternoon of May 22. Police said the man had stab wounds and the woman’s body was bruised. Their vehicle was missing.

SANParks said it was “deploying additional monitoring and ranger resources in specific areas of concern” in response.

It added that it was “enhancing technology systems to strengthen surveillance and early warning capabilities”.

It said it was the first time in the park’s 100-year history that visitors had been killed there.

Kruger Park, in the north-east of the country, is South Africa’s biggest national park, covering 20,000 sq km. It shares more than 370 kilometres of border with Zimbabwe and Mozambique. AFP