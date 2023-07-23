Tourists flee wildfire on Greek island Rhodes, flights cancelled

ATHENS - A wildfire raging on the Greek island of Rhodes forced thousands of tourists and island residents to take shelter in schools and indoor stadiums on Sunday after they were evacuated from coastal villages and resorts.

Thousands spent the night outdoors, while tour operators Jet2, TUI and Correndon cancelled flights departing for the island located in south-eastern Greece popular with holidaymakers for its beaches and historic sites.

One government official told Reuters 19,000 people had been moved away from their homes and hotels, 3,000 of them by boat. Many were assisted by police. There have been no reports of casualties in the fire.

Greek authorities said the evacuation effort was among the biggest the country had ever conducted.

“We were walking down the road at two o’clock in the morning and the fire was catching up with us”, tourist Amy Leyden told Sky News, calling the experience “just terrifying”.

“I didn’t think we were going to make it,” Ms Leyden said, describing being moved from two hotels with her 11-year-old daughter, before being taken to the safety of a school in the northern part of the island.

Coastguard vessels and dozens of private boats carried more than 2,000 tourists from beaches on Saturday after the wildfire, which has burned for nearly a week, was fanned by strong winds and rekindled along the south-eastern part of the island.

Many fled hotels when huge flames reached the seaside villages of Kiotari, Gennadi, Pefki, Lindos, Lardos and Kalathos. Large groups gathered in the streets under a red sky waiting to be taken to safety. Smoke hung heavy over a deserted beach.

Volunteers fought to extinguish a blaze that blackened the hillside and charred buildings near Lindos, which is one of the island’s most visited sites and is famed for an acropolis perched on a massive rock within medieval walls.

“We have between 4,000 and 5,000 people now accommodated at different structures,” Mr Thanasis Virinis, a vice mayor of Rhodes, told Mega television on Sunday, calling for donations of essentials such as mattresses and bedclothes.

Cancelled flights

The evacuees, including residents from the villages, were housed at hotels, indoor stadiums, conference centres and school buildings, fire brigade spokesman Ioannis Artopoios told Skai radio.

“They have been given food, water and medical help,” he said.