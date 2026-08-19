Straitstimes.com header logo

Tourist helicopter crashes in Kenya, police say seven killed

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NAIROBI, Aug 19 - Seven people, a pilot and six tourists, were killed on Wednesday when the helicopter they were flying in crashed in Kenya's Samburu county, a police report showed.

The aircraft was flying to the Loisaba Conservancy when it crashed, according to a preliminary report from Archers Post police station seen by Reuters.

The police report did not give the nationalities of the tourists.

Luxury tour agency &amp;Beyond confirmed that a helicopter carrying its guests had crashed near Mount Ololokwe. The company said in a statement that local authorities were investigating and that the cause of the crash was yet to be determined. REUTERS

See more on

Police

People

Kenya

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.