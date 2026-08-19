Tourist helicopter crashes in Kenya, police say seven killed

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NAIROBI, Aug 19 - Seven people, a pilot and six tourists, were killed on Wednesday when the helicopter they were flying in crashed in Kenya's Samburu county, a police report showed.

The aircraft was flying to the Loisaba Conservancy when it crashed, according to a preliminary report from Archers Post police station seen by Reuters.

The police report did not give the nationalities of the tourists.

Luxury tour agency &Beyond confirmed that a helicopter carrying its guests had crashed near Mount Ololokwe. The company said in a statement that local authorities were investigating and that the cause of the crash was yet to be determined. REUTERS