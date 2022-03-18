Tough to bring Putin before any court, say experts

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" for the first time, marking America's strongest condemnation of the Russian leader and his army's actions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

Momentum has been building in Congress to document and investigate possible war crimes in Ukraine, with the Senate unanimously calling for an international investigation into war crimes on Tuesday.

For now, the Biden administration's usage of the term is chiefly rhetorical.

Even if legal experts decide that the alleged atrocities rise to the threshold of war crimes under international law, it would be difficult to bring Mr Putin and other Russian leaders before any court.

War crimes are violations of the laws of armed conflict, embodied in a series of treaties including the Geneva Convention, professor of government and foreign service at Georgetown University Anthony Arend told the House Foreign Affairs Committee at a hearing on Wednesday.

Another expert, Mr Christo Grozev, the lead Russia investigator with investigative journalism group Bellingcat, testified that Russia's actions appeared to amount to war crimes. He said that in just 19 days of war, Bellingcat had recorded more than 350 incidents that caused harm to civilians.

About a tenth of these appeared to be "egregious cases of violations of the law of warfare", with unwarranted targeting of residential buildings and indiscriminate use of inhumane munitions such as cluster bombs in or near residential areas, said Mr Grozev.

He added that most of these attacks appeared "plausibly attributable" to Russian forces.

But international law experts pointed out the challenges of prosecuting and convicting Mr Putin.

First, it will be a challenge to bring him before a court, whether an ad hoc tribunal - like in the Nuremberg trials of German war criminals after World War II - or the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

Said Prof Arend: "The challenge here is that unless at some point Russia consented to the jurisdiction of that ad hoc tribunal, its legitimacy would be called into question, and it would be unlikely that individuals would be brought before that tribunal.

However, if regime change happens and Mr Putin is no longer in power, Russia might consent to such a tribunal to regain its international legitimacy, said Prof Arend, citing the prosecution of former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic over war crimes in the Kosovo War.

The ICC is an option, but neither Russia nor the US is a party to the Rome Statute. Ukraine is not either, but it has previously consented to the jurisdiction of the ICC, which enables an investigation.

Captured Russian troops could be sent to The Hague to be indicted, but Mr Putin is unlikely to leave Russia willingly for unfriendly territory.

Another option is domestic enforcement. If the US or its allies were to somehow get Russian leaders onto their soil, the leaders could be tried in their courts for war crimes under their domestic laws.

In the US, the applicable statute is the War Crimes Act, which requires the perpetrator or victim to be an American national.

There may be evidence that Russia is targeting individual Americans, including journalists, making this a possibility, said Prof Arend.

Second, prosecutions of war crimes are difficult and there are few successful cases.

"The standards set for proving massive and complex international crimes are even more daunting than for domestic crimes," University of Dayton Human Rights Centre's executive director Shelley Inglis wrote in a commentary on The Conversation news site.

"It is even harder to prove command responsibility by a head of state, such as Putin, particularly when there is no cooperation between the ICC," she added, referring to the legal principle allowing a commander to be held criminally liable for crimes by subordinates.

Still, experts said it was important to document evidence of war crimes, which would be crucial should Russian leaders later be tried.

"Investigating these potential war crimes will take years. However, an early awareness of the enormity of civilian casualties is the only way to engage the international community to pressure the Russian authorities into stopping this cruel war," said Mr Grozev.

The "war criminal" label has also hit a nerve with Moscow, which said that Mr Biden's comment was "unacceptable and unforgivable on the part of the head of a state, whose bombs have killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world".