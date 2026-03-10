Shots fired at US consulate in Toronto, no injuries reported

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

TORONTO/WASHINGTON, March 10 - Shots were fired at the U.S. consulate in Toronto on Tuesday, police said, adding that evidence was found of a discharged firearm and that no injuries were reported.

Toronto police said on X they responded to reports of shots at 5:29 a.m. (0929 GMT).

Representatives for the U.S. consulate in Toronto and the U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In another post, police said they had no information on a potential suspect and were on scene investigating the incident. They did not provide details of any motive.

Separately, on Sunday, an improvised device exploded in Norway at the U.S. embassy in Oslo, and police were still searching for a suspect, with a possible link to the Iran war among the lines of inquiry.

In New York City, two men have been charged with terrorism after throwing a homemade bomb at anti-Islam protesters over the weekend. REUTERS