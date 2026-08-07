Toronto police arrest two teens over latest US consulate shooting

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Investigators working at the scene of a shooting at the US consulate in Toronto, Canada, on July 27.

MONTREAL - Toronto police announced two arrests on Aug 6 in connection with the shooting at the US consulate in July, calling the accused “criminals for hire”.

The July 27 shooting was the second time this year gunfire had been directed at the US diplomatic building in the downtown core of Canada’s largest city.

No one was injured in either event, but police described both as “national security” incidents and the initial shooting on March 10 prompted beefed-up protection for US and Israeli diplomatic buildings in multiple Canadian cities, as war gripped the Middle East.

Toronto police said those arrested included a 19-year-old and a minor, aged 15. Both have been charged with 11 offences, including “an attack on premises of internationally protected persons.”

“We believe these offences were carried out by criminals for hire, recruited and directed through encrypted messaging apps,” police chief Myron Demkiw said in a statement.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested in June as part of the investigation into the March shooting.

Police said the men were recruited to carry out violent acts but did not provide further details. AFP