Toronto mayor seeks to block US immigration agents at city’s World Cup matches

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The ICE website lists five Canadian cities where the force has a permanent presence: Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and the capital Ottawa.

– Toronto’s mayor moved on March 20 to ban US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from the Canadian city during the 2026 World Cup, saying their recent conduct proves they bring “fear and disorder”.

The motion presented by Mayor Olivia Chow is entitled No ICE in Toronto, and says the presence of agents “is liable to create fear during a time when we want to welcome the world and ensure that everyone feels safe”.

The ICE website lists five Canadian cities where the force has a permanent presence: Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and the capital Ottawa.

Toronto and Vancouver are the only two Canadian cities hosting 2026 World Cup matches.

For the first time, the tournament is being spread across three countries – the US, Mexico and Canada.

Toronto is hosting only six matches, but organisers have previously said they were preparing for an elevated number of foreign visitors, anticipating some global football fans may be reluctant to travel to the US because of President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration tactics.

“Unfortunately, the actions of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement have cast doubt on the ability of many to visit or live in the United States and beyond safely,” Ms Chow’s motion says.

There were protests in Italy ahead of the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics over the presence of some ICE agents as part of security for the US delegation.

The mayor’s motion also references the recent large-scale operation against undocumented migrants in Minnesota, during which federal immigration agents shot dead two protesters who were US citizens.

“US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has demonstrated through their actions in Minnesota and across the US that they bring fear and disorder, not safety,” the motion says. AFP