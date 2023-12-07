Top EU officials meet Xi Jinping in China summit with trade in focus

BEIJING - Top EU officials met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Dec 7 for their first in-person summit in four years to discuss issues ranging from trade imbalances to Ukraine.

The agenda was full of tough rhetoric but light on deliverables.

During the meeting, Mr Xi urged the EU to work with China to provide global stability, enhance mutual political trust and "eliminate all kinds of interference" in the bilateral relationship, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will also meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang on their one-day visit.

It will be their last chance to get face time with top Chinese officials before the European Parliament elections kick off in 2024, triggering changes in the bloc's leadership.

Both sides have sought to play down expectations ahead of the summit.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi warned Beijing-based diplomats from EU member states on Dec 4 that Europe should choose "peace and stability" over a "new Cold War".

A European official told journalists in Brussels earlier this week that "there's not a single outstanding deliverable that will be crowning the summit", adding that there will not be a joint statement.

In another blow to EU-China relations, member state Italy officially informed China "in recent days" that it is leaving the Belt and Road Initiative championed by Mr Xi, Italian government sources told Reuters on Dec 6.

A string of EU Commissioners have visited Beijing since China lifted pandemic border restrictions in 2023, including the bloc's trade and climate chiefs.

But little progress has been made on core irritants in the relationship.

Most recently, Mr Borrell's chief of staff and senior EU diplomat Enrique Mora visited in November.

The European Union wants Beijing to use its influence on Russia to stop the war in Ukraine.

A main focus of the trip will be urging Mr Xi to stop Chinese private companies exporting European-made dual-use items to Russia for its war efforts.

Brussels initially left these Chinese firms off its latest Russia sanctions package unveiled in November, European officials said.