Top Afghan politician escapes attack on ceremony in Kabul

KABUL • Gunmen attacked a ceremony yesterday in Afghan capital Kabul, where a top political leader, Mr Abdullah Abdullah, was present but escaped unharmed.

Two people were killed and 18 wounded at the event, according to Afghan officials.

It was the first big attack on the capital since a troop withdrawal agreement was signed in Doha, Qatar, between the United States and the Taleban.

The Islamist militant group said in a statement that it was not involved in the attack.

Mr Abdullah's spokesman Fraidoon Kwazoon, who was at the event, told Reuters by telephone: "The attack started with a boom; apparently a rocket landed in the area. Mr Abdullah and some other politicians... escaped the attack unhurt."

The gathering marked the anniversary of the death of Mr Abdul Ali Mazari, an ethnic Hazara leader who was killed in 1995 after being taken prisoner by the Taleban.

The Interior Ministry confirmed to reporters that "all the high-ranking officials were safely evacuated from the scene".

Mr Abdullah, runner-up in the last three presidential elections, each of which he disputed, has served as chief executive of a coalition government since 2014. He is also a former foreign minister.

Broadcaster Tolo News showed live footage of people running for cover as gunfire was heard.

President Ashraf Ghani tweeted that the attack was "a crime against humanity and against the national unity of Afghanistan".

He added that he had phoned Mr Abdullah, his long-time political rival.

Mr Abdullah is contesting an Electoral Commission announcement last month declaring Mr Ghani the winner of last September's presidential election.

Several people were killed in a similar attack on the same commemoration last year.

Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants claimed responsibility for that attack.

Hazaras are mostly Shi'ite Muslims. Minority Shi'ites have been repeatedly attacked by Sunni Muslim militant groups in Afghanistan.

The US has been trying to spearhead efforts towards a lasting peace arrangement.

Violence decreased during a seven-day hold-down agreement with the Taleban leading up to last Saturday's deal, though the militant group has since resumed attacks on Afghan forces.

A senior Western security official said all checkpoints in Kabul were on high alert. "It's too early to say, but for now we are intensifying security," said the official.

