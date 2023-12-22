Toll from explosion and fire at Guinea fuel depot hits 23 dead, 241 injured: AFP

The death toll from the explosion and fire in Guinea's capital Conakry has increased to 23 from 13 earlier, and the number of injured has risen to 241 from 178, AFP said on Thursday citing the government. REUTERS
