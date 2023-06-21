Titanic sub firm fired exec who raised safety concerns: Suit

BOSTON - The former director of marine operations for the US company whose Titanic tourism submersible is missing raised safety concerns before being fired, according to a 2018 lawsuit.

Mr David Lochridge’s misgivings about the safety of the missing submersible, the Titan, are contained in a response he filed to a lawsuit brought against him by its owner, OceanGate.

A massive US and Canadian coast guard search effort is underway in the North Atlantic after the OceanGate submersible carrying five people went missing on Sunday during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic.

Mr Lochridge, a submarine pilot and diver from Scotland, began working for OceanGate in May 2015 as an independent contractor before being promoted to director of marine operations, according to court documents.

In the lawsuit filed in Washington state five years ago, OceanGate accused Mr Lochridge of violating a nondisclosure agreement by divulging confidential and proprietary information.

In a counterclaim, Mr Lochridge said he was fired by OceanGate in January 2018 after he “raised critical safety concerns regarding OceanGate’s experimental and untested design of the Titan”.

“Lochridge first expressed verbal concerns over the safety and quality control issues regarding the Titan to OceanGate executive management,” the document said. “These verbal communications were ignored.”

Lochridge was concerned, the counterclaim said, about “the quality control and safety of the Titan, particularly OceanGate’s refusal to conduct critical, non-destructive testing of the experimental design of the hull”.

Passengers on the Titan could be exposed to danger as the submersible reached extreme depths, Mr Lochridge warned.

In his filing, Mr Lochridge said the viewing port at the forward end of the submersible was built to sustain a certified pressure of 1,300m, although OceanGate planned to take passengers down to depths of some 4,000m.

“OceanGate refused to pay for the manufacturer to build a viewport that would meet the required depth of 4,000m,” the document said.

The Titanic rests on the seabed at a depth of around 3,800m.