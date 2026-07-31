Tiny Pacific island nation Nauru reclaims traditional name ‘Naoero’

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European colonisers changed the country’s name to Nauru after finding it difficult to pronounce the island’s native name Naoero.

SYDNEY – The Pacific island nation of Nauru has officially changed its name to the Republic of Naoero, reverting to its traditional designation in a move it said was aimed at strengthening national identity and cultural heritage.

Nauru’s Parliament passed a constitutional amendment in May to rename the country, initially planning a national referendum. However, President David Adeang said in a social media post late on July 29 that the referendum plans have been dropped.

“The decision not to pursue a referendum was reached after thoughtful deliberation that Naoero is not a new name seeking acceptance by the people,” Adeang said.

“It is already the identity of the people, is on the national coat of arms, and spoken in the community, and importantly is allowed by the constitution.”

The abbreviated name will be “Naoero”, while citizens will be referred to as “dei-Naoero”.

European colonisers changed the country’s name to Nauru after finding it difficult to pronounce the island’s native name Naoero. The nation is the world’s third-smallest after Vatican City and Monaco, with a population of about 12,000.

Adeang said the decision was not about politics but about identity, heritage, and “preserving the legacy of our ancestors and strengthening the future of our children”.

The government has formally notified international organisations and countries of the change, with the transition process already underway. REUTERS