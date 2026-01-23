TikTok secures future in the US; CEO Chew Shou Zi thanks platform’s users

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi expressed gratitude to the app’s one billion international users and 200 million American users.

SINGAPORE - TikTok chief executive Chew Shou Zi has thanked the social media platform’s users worldwide just hours after it established a US entity with American partners to avoid a ban in the United States .

In a TikTok video posted on Jan 23, he made no mention of the new US entity , but expressed gratitude to the app’s one billion international users and 200 million American users for “continuing to share your creativity and your passions”.

“We are grateful to have you as part of our TikTok community and are looking forward to seeing more of your creative spirit, great storytelling and bringing joy to everyone, everywhere,” Mr Chew, a Singaporean, said.

This comes hours after TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance closed a deal to transfer parts of its US operations to American investors like Oracle and private equity firm Silver Lake, a move that allows the app to avoid a ban in the US .

In 2024, the US Congress passed legislation to ban the app unless ByteDance sold TikTok, citing national security concerns about Chinese interference. The deal was planned for January 2025, but the deadline was extended several times.

Mr Chew will continue to run TikTok globally and also get a seat on the board of the new entity, which has been named TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC.