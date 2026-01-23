Straitstimes.com header logo

TikTok secures future in the US; CEO Chew Shou Zi thanks platform’s users

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Chew Shou Zi expressed gratitude to the app’s one billion international users and 200 million American users.

TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi expressed gratitude to the app’s one billion international users and 200 million American users.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SHOU.TIME/TIKTOK

Alessia Mah

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE - TikTok chief executive Chew Shou Zi has thanked the social media platform’s users worldwide just hours after it established a US entity with American partners to avoid a ban in the United States.

In a TikTok video posted on Jan 23, he made no mention of the new US entity, but expressed gratitude to the app’s one billion international users and 200 million American users for “continuing to share your creativity and your passions”.

“We are grateful to have you as part of our TikTok community and are looking forward to seeing more of your creative spirit, great storytelling and bringing joy to everyone, everywhere,” Mr Chew, a Singaporean, said.

This comes hours after TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance closed a deal to transfer parts of its US operations to American investors like Oracle and private equity firm Silver Lake, a move that allows the app to

avoid a ban in the US

.

In 2024, the US Congress passed legislation to ban the app unless ByteDance sold TikTok, citing national security concerns about Chinese interference. The deal was planned for January 2025, but the deadline was extended several times.

Mr Chew will continue to run TikTok globally and also get a seat on the board of the new entity, which has been named TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC.

More on this topic
TikTok seals deal for new American joint venture to avoid US ban
Malaysia summons TikTok management over delays in tackling fake news
See more on

TikTok

Social media

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.