Tide turning as spotlight falls on oceans’ climate role

SINGAPORE - Covering 70 per cent of the earth’s surface, oceans play a crucial role in slowing the pace of climate change, absorbing about 30 per cent of the world’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.
But all that CO2 – 67 billion tonnes were absorbed by the oceans from just 1992 to 2018 – is taking its toll on the oceans, causing rising acidity, depletion of oxygen levels and rising temperatures that are damaging reefs and other marine life and, in turn, the livelihoods of people dependent on marine and coastal diversity.
Rising temperatures and increased acidity could also reduce the oceans’ effectiveness as a carbon sink.
So it was no surprise that the importance of oceans and conserving coastal habitats such as mangroves were a major focus at the recent United Nations COP27 climate summit in Egypt.
For the first time, the ocean was mentioned in a dedicated sub-section in the final decision of the climate talks that among other things “encourages parties to consider, as appropriate, ocean-based action in their national climate goals”.
Also at the summit, 16 countries, including the United States, Australia and Japan, endorsed the Ocean Conservation Pledge to conserve or protect at least 30 per cent of ocean waters under their jurisdictions by 2030. This is also a key goal for the Dec 7 to 19 UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, called COP15, which hopes to win agreement to conserve and protect 30 per cent of the world’s land and oceans by 2030.
The progress made on the oceans is one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing conference, another being the creation of a fund to compensate developing nations for permanent loss and damage caused by severe climate impacts.
But COP27 sidestepped calls for tougher language to phase out all fossil fuels or strengthen wording for nations to ramp up emission cuts to avoid warming of over 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.
At the summit, US research institutions Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography ran the Ocean Pavilion, which hosted more than 60 events with participation from heads of state and academics from around the world.
Dr Kilaparti Ramakrishna, senior ocean and climate adviser at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts, said many countries recently announced plans on the blue economy, or the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth while preserving the ocean ecosystem’s health. The plans include decarbonising the shipping industry, mangrove conservation and restoration, and sustainable management of deltas and coastal zones.
At COP27, for example, the US and Norway launched the green shipping challenge, which encourages countries, ports, companies and other actors in the shipping value chain to come forward with concrete plans to cut emissions.
Also at the summit, Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Port of Los Angeles, Port of Long Beach and the C40 Cities network have begun discussions for a green and digital shipping corridor between the three ports as part of efforts to decarbonise global supply chains.
But some, like Dr Ramakrishna, are disappointed that there was little reference to ocean acidification at the talks.
“Oceans absorb CO2 from the atmosphere like a sponge. Although this absorption mitigates the extent of global warming, the rate at which CO2 is emitted into the atmosphere is rising due to human activities and the oceans can’t absorb it quickly enough. This leads to ocean acidification – a harmful reduction in the pH of the oceans’ waters,” he said.
This is risking the livelihoods of the three billion people who depend on marine and coastal biodiversity.
Still, it is encouraging that there is growing interest in “blue carbon” investments, Dr Ramakrishna added.
Blue carbon refers to carbon captured by the world’s ocean and coastal ecosystems, and such investments replant or conserve coastal ecosystems, including mangroves, tidal marshes and seagrass meadows, which also protect the land from storm surges.
Investors get a return in the form of tradable carbon credits, or permits that allow buyers of the carbon offsets to emit CO2. Each credit permits emission of one tonne of CO2. Investors, whether nations, companies or other organisations, can use these credits to offset their own carbon emissions.
This rising interest comes as blue carbon ecosystems, some of the most carbon-rich ecosystems on earth and a vital tool in fighting climate change, are now the most threatened.
“Half of global mangrove forests have already been lost due to unsustainable use and coastal development. Salt marshes are highly threatened by coastal development and unsustainable agriculture while seagrasses are one of the most threatened ecosystems on earth, being highly vulnerable to coastal pollution,” noted Dr Emily Pidgeon, vice-president of ocean science and innovation at Conservation International, an American non-profit environmental organisation.
“Once these ecosystems are degraded or destroyed, their blue carbon stores are released as carbon dioxide and contribute to global climate change,” she warned.
To address the threat, technology multinational Amazon and Conservation International recently announced the launch of the International Blue Carbon Institute in Singapore. It will work with governments across South-east Asia and the Pacific Islands to integrate the use of blue carbon into policies for mitigating climate change, and to expand education for policymakers and communities on blue carbon projects.
Companies, too, are increasingly attracted to blue carbon offsets, given the benefits of helping nature and also because of the huge carbon sequestration potential of mangroves, tidal marshes and seagrasses.
In early November, Singapore-based carbon marketplace Climate Impact X (CIX) held its first carbon credit auction for the world’s largest mangrove restoration project in Pakistan, the 350,000ha Delta Blue Carbon Project on the south-eastern coast of Sindh province.
The auction was oversubscribed and fetched US$27.80 (S$37.60) per credit, which translated to a premium of 40 per cent above current spot prices for credits of a similar year, or vintage.
However, many blue carbon projects remain at the early stages, with only a small percentage qualifying for carbon credits to date, said Ms Cherine Fok, a partner at KPMG ESG, the sustainability practice of professional services firm KPMG in Singapore.
Despite this, the broader blue carbon market ecosystem is now coming together, and private sector investment can help to unlock more conservation efforts, she added.
CIX’s chief executive Mikkel Larsen noted that the protection of coastal ecosystems like mangrove forests goes beyond climate change mitigation. It has broader biodiversity, social and economic benefits for local communities that will help them better adapt to climate change.
His observation is echoed by UN Special Envoy for the Ocean Peter Thomson, who said a well-regulated blue carbon market would allow those who live by the coast, including Pacific Islanders, to preserve and restore their coastal ecosystems such as mangrove forests and seagrass meadows without losing their livelihoods.
At the moment, Pacific island clans that own tracts of mangroves and seagrass “give out fishing licences just to get some revenue, pay (their children’s) school fees and the medical bills”, he said.
“But they would rather take the alternative of preserving them, restoring them and being guardians of them, just the way that Kenyan tribes are now the guardians of wild animals because they benefit from the tourist industry.”
Having a blue carbon market is essential, Mr Thomson said, so that the clans can put their assets on the blue carbon market.
A certification agency can then ensure that these ecosystems are kept in pristine condition while generating large amounts of revenue.