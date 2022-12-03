Tide turning as spotlight falls on oceans’ climate role

SINGAPORE - Covering 70 per cent of the earth’s surface, oceans play a crucial role in slowing the pace of climate change, absorbing about 30 per cent of the world’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

But all that CO2 – 67 billion tonnes were absorbed by the oceans from just 1992 to 2018 – is taking its toll on the oceans, causing rising acidity, depletion of oxygen levels and rising temperatures that are damaging reefs and other marine life and, in turn, the livelihoods of people dependent on marine and coastal diversity.

Rising temperatures and increased acidity could also reduce the oceans’ effectiveness as a carbon sink.

So it was no surprise that the importance of oceans and conserving coastal habitats such as mangroves were a major focus at the recent United Nations COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

For the first time, the ocean was mentioned in a dedicated sub-section in the final decision of the climate talks that among other things “encourages parties to consider, as appropriate, ocean-based action in their national climate goals”.

Also at the summit, 16 countries, including the United States, Australia and Japan, endorsed the Ocean Conservation Pledge to conserve or protect at least 30 per cent of ocean waters under their jurisdictions by 2030. This is also a key goal for the Dec 7 to 19 UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, called COP15, which hopes to win agreement to conserve and protect 30 per cent of the world’s land and oceans by 2030.

The progress made on the oceans is one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing conference, another being the creation of a fund to compensate developing nations for permanent loss and damage caused by severe climate impacts.

But COP27 sidestepped calls for tougher language to phase out all fossil fuels or strengthen wording for nations to ramp up emission cuts to avoid warming of over 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

At the summit, US research institutions Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography ran the Ocean Pavilion, which hosted more than 60 events with participation from heads of state and academics from around the world.

Dr Kilaparti Ramakrishna, senior ocean and climate adviser at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts, said many countries recently announced plans on the blue economy, or the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth while preserving the ocean ecosystem’s health. The plans include decarbonising the shipping industry, mangrove conservation and restoration, and sustainable management of deltas and coastal zones.

At COP27, for example, the US and Norway launched the green shipping challenge, which encourages countries, ports, companies and other actors in the shipping value chain to come forward with concrete plans to cut emissions.

Also at the summit, Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Port of Los Angeles, Port of Long Beach and the C40 Cities network have begun discussions for a green and digital shipping corridor between the three ports as part of efforts to decarbonise global supply chains.

But some, like Dr Ramakrishna, are disappointed that there was little reference to ocean acidification at the talks.

“Oceans absorb CO2 from the atmosphere like a sponge. Although this absorption mitigates the extent of global warming, the rate at which CO2 is emitted into the atmosphere is rising due to human activities and the oceans can’t absorb it quickly enough. This leads to ocean acidification – a harmful reduction in the pH of the oceans’ waters,” he said.

This is risking the livelihoods of the three billion people who depend on marine and coastal biodiversity.