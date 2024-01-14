Three migrants drown at US border amid dispute between Texas and White House

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman and two children drowned in the Rio Grande as they tried to the enter the United States from Mexico on the night of Jan 12 after Texas military officers prevented federal border officials from going to their aid, according to US Representative Henry Cuellar.

The deaths come as a dispute over immigration intensifies between the Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, and the administration of US President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

The migrants were attempting to cross the river near Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, according to Mr Cuellar’s statement, which is not a legal port of entry, and where the Texas National Guard this week added new concertina wire and fencing.

In a court filing in the US Supreme Court on Jan 12, the US government accused Texas of erecting the new barriers to block federal Border Patrol agents from reaching a boat ramp they use to access the Rio Grande.

In a response filed on Jan 13, Texas said that federal Border Patrol agents had largely stopped using the boat ramp in recent months and until the Jan 12 filing, it was “unaware of federal law enforcement’s current objections, and is working promptly to address them”.

Federal Border Patrol agents learnt at about 9pm of a group of migrants in distress as they attempted to cross the Rio Grande, according to the statement by Mr Cuellar, a Democrat.

Federal agents tried to contact Texas officials by telephone, but were unsuccessful, and then went in person to the Shelby Park entrance to speak to the Texas Military Department and the Texas National Guard officials there.

“However, Texas Military Department soldiers stated they would not grant access to the migrants - even in the event of an emergency - and that they would send a soldier to investigate the situation,” Mr Cuellar’s statement said.

The bodies of the woman and two children were recovered on Jan 13 by Mexican authorities, Mr Cuellar said. The identities of the three people have not been made public.

“This is a tragedy, and the state bears responsibility,” Mr Cuellar said.

A spokesperson for Texas’ governor referred questions to the Texas Military Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the Border Patrol did not immediately respond to questions.

The dispute before the Supreme Court is part of broader antagonism between the Texas governor and the Biden administration over a record-breaking number of migrants illegally crossing the border since Biden took office in 2021.

Texas has increasingly sought to implement its own border controls, which have historically been the legal domain of the federal government. REUTERS