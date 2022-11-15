Three members of University of Virginia football team slain in shooting, suspect in custody

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia - A suspect in a shooting at the University of Virginia that left three members of the University of Virginia football team dead was in custody on Monday, hours after he allegedly opened fire on a bus full of students returning from a field trip.

University police said during a news conference that the suspect, student Christopher Darnell Jones, 22, was arrested hours after the shooting that unfolded at 10.30pm on Sunday (0330 GMT on Monday) at the school in Charlottesville, Virginia, attended by 25,000 students.

Minutes after the shooting, school officials issued alerts on social media telling students and staff to shelter in place with one tweet saying to “RUN HIDE FIGHT.”

The sprawling campus remained on alert throughout the night and morning as law enforcement officers conducted a massive manhunt for Jones.

University President Jim Ryan identified the slain students as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D’Sean Perry.

Chandler and Perry died on the scene, while Davis died of his wounds at a hospital. Two other students were wounded and taken to UVA Medical Center, where one is in good condition and another in critical condition, University Police Chief Tim Longo said.

The shooting unfolded on a bus full of students after it pulled into a parking garage on campus, Ryan said. The students had just returned from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, DC.

Jones was armed with a handgun, Longo said.

Jones, who was apprehended off campus, was held on three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, Longo said. It was unclear how he was taken into custody.