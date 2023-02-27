Thousands protest against electoral overhaul in Mexico

MEXICO CITY - Thousands gathered in cities throughout Mexico on Sunday to protest against President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s drive to shrink the independent electoral authority, arguing the changes threaten democracy - an accusation he vigorously denies.

Mexico’s Congress last week approved a major overhaul of the National Electoral Institute (INE), which Lopez Obrador has repeatedly attacked as corrupt and inefficient.

Critics of the legislation, which will slash the INE’s budget and staff, are holding marches in Mexico City and other major cities as the contentious shake-up appears poised to go before the Mexican Supreme Court.

Veronica Echevarria, a 58-year-old psychologist from Mexico City taking part in the protest, said she was worried Lopez Obrador’s overhaul of the INE was an attempt by him to take control of the electoral authority so he could stay in power.

“We’re fighting to defend our democracy,” she said, wearing a cap emblazoned with the words “Hands off the INE.”

She and thousands of others converged towards the Zocalo via the city’s Paseo de la Reforma Boulevard on Sunday morning, many of them dressed in pink, the colors of the INE.

Video footage on social media showed people approaching the square holding banners saying ‘hands off my vote’.

The INE and its predecessor played a key role in creating a pluralistic democracy that in 2000 ended decades of one party rule, according to many political analysts.

Fernando Belaunzaran, an opposition politician who helped to organize the protests, said the changes weakened the electoral system and increased the risk of disputes clouding the 2024 elections when Lopez Obrador’s successor will be chosen.

“Normally presidents try to have governability and stability for their succession, but the president is creating uncertainty,” said Belaunzaran. “He’s playing with fire.”

Belaunzaran said in a tweet on Sunday there would be marches in more than 100 cities.

Mexican presidents may only serve a single six-year term.