Thirty-nine dead in Gambia migrant boat sinking, officials say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BANJUL, Jan 8 - The death toll after a boat carrying Europe-bound migrants capsized off Gambia's coast on New Year's Eve has risen to 39, two government officials told Reuters, as survivors described the vessel as "overcrowded and dilapidated".

Gambia's defence ministry last week put the death toll at seven and said more than 200 people could have been on board.

A total of 112 people had been rescued as of Wednesday, said Sima Lowe, public relations officer for Gambia's Immigration Department, and a senior defence ministry official who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to press.

The migration route used by West Africans trying to reach Spain via the Canary Islands is one of the world's deadliest.

Survivors interviewed by Reuters after being released from hospital in Gambia this week said the boat had been heading for Europe.

Their stories highlight the risks and challenges faced by would-be migrants from West Africa who are often fleeing poverty, unemployment and lack of opportunities in their home countries.

"It's ... desperation driving me to risk my life, seeking better opportunities in Europe due to poverty and lack of prospects at home," said Sadibou Fatty, who described the journey as "traumatic".

"I survived the tragedy but lost friends and fellow passengers," he said, adding that, unlike many others on board, he knew how to swim.

Of the 39 dead, 24 were recovered in Gambian territory, while 15 were recovered in Senegalese territory, the defence official said.

Passengers on board included citizens of Gambia, Senegal, Guinea, Mali, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone, the official said.

"My friends in Europe inspired me to take the 'back way,'" said Kajali Camara, another survivor, referring to irregular immigration routes via small boats.

"They're supporting their families back home, and I wanted a better life too," he said.

Gambia's government said it intercepted more than 2,700 would-be migrants in 2025.

During the first 11 months of 2025, irregular migration into the European Union along the West African route fell 60%, according to the EU's border agency Frontex.

The drop is largely due to stronger prevention efforts by departure countries working with EU member states, Frontex has said. REUTERS