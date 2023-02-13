There’s a ring around this dwarf planet which shouldn’t be there

A small icy world far beyond Neptune possesses a ring like the ones around Saturn. Perplexingly, the ring is at a distance where simple gravitational calculations suggest there should be none.

“That’s very strange,” said Professor Bruno Morgado from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

He is the lead author of a paper published in the journal Nature in February that describes the ring that encircles Quaoar, a planetary body about 1,126km in diameter that orbits the Sun at a distance of about 6.4 billion km.

Quaoar (pronounced KWA-wahr, the name of the creator god for the Indigenous Tongva people who live around Los Angeles) is a little less than half the diameter of Pluto and about a third of the diameter of Earth’s moon.

It is likely to be big enough to qualify as a dwarf planet, pulled by its gravity into a sphere. But no one can say that for sure, because images taken by even the most powerful telescopes have revealed Quaoar as only an indistinct blob. The blob also has a moon, Weywot (the son of Quaoar in Tongva belief).

Quaoar orbits the Sun in the Kuiper belt, a region of frozen debris beyond Neptune that includes Pluto. The ring is not visible in telescope images. Astronomers found it indirectly, when distant stars happened to pass behind Quaoar and have their light blocked.

From 2018 to 2021, Quaoar passed in front of four stars, and astronomers were able to observe the shadow of the eclipses, also known as stellar occultations.

They also observed some dimming of the starlight before and after the stars blinked out. That pointed to a ring obscuring part of the light, an international team of astronomers concluded in last Wednesday’s Nature paper.

The ring looks to be uneven. In some places, it is very thin, a few kilometres wide, while in other parts, it may be a couple of hundred kilometres. The ring particles, if collected, would form a moon about 4.8km wide, according to Prof Morgado said.

“I’m impressed by the thoroughness of the analysis,” said Massachusetts’ Wellesley College emeritus professor of astrophysics Richard French, who has studied planetary rings for decades. He was not part of the research.

For a long time, astronomers thought asteroids and other small bodies were too small to have companions such as moons and rings. But in the last few decades, they discovered moons around many asteroids and Kuiper belt objects. They then spotted rings – essentially moons that failed to coalesce – around smaller objects.

In 2013, astronomers discovered several rings around Chariklo, a body known as a centaur that orbits the Sun between Saturn and Uranus.

In 2017, a ring was discovered around another Kuiper belt object, Haumea, also from dimming during a stellar occultation. But those rings are fairly close to their worlds.