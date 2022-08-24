'There never used to be water here': Rising lake upends life for tiny Kenyan tribe

EL MOLO BAY, KENYA (AFP) - At first light, children from one of Kenya's smallest and most isolated tribes put on life jackets and board a fishing boat for the journey across the lake to school.

Until recently, they could walk the distance. A road connected the El Molo with the world beyond their tiny village, a lifeline for a secluded community of fishers and craftspeople subsisting on the shores of Lake Turkana.

But three years ago the lake started rising dramatically, lapping at the El Molo's dome-shaped huts draped in dry fish, then pushing inland, forcing villagers to higher ground.

As the tide reached levels not seen in living memory, the El Molo watched their only freshwater pipeline slip beneath the surface, as well as the burial mounds of their ancestors.

Eventually, the road to the mainland disappeared completely, marooning the El Molo on an island in a lake so large and imposing it is sometimes called the "Jade Sea".

"There never used to be water here," said El Molo fisherman Julius Akolong as he crossed the wide channel that today separates his community from the rest of far northern Kenya.

"You could drive a jeep across." Turkana, already the world's largest desert lake, stretching 250km tip to tip, grew 10 per cent in the decade to 2020, according to a government study published last year.

That expansion submerged nearly 800 additional square kilometres of land including around El Molo Bay, where the tribespeople live on Turkana's eastern shores.

Extreme rainfall over catchment areas - a climatic event linked to global warming - greater soil runoff from deforestation and farming, and tectonic activity were all cited as contributing causes.

Blessings and curses

The phenomenon has profoundly impacted the El Molo, whose distinct Cushitic culture was already under serious threat.

Barely numbering 1,100 in the last census, the El Molo are dwarfed by Kenya's larger and more prosperous ethnic groups that dominate a country of around 50 million people.

Known as "the people who eat fish" by the livestock-rearing tribes of northern Kenya, the El Molo are believed to have migrated from Ethiopia to Turkana around 1,000 BC.

But few today speak a word of their mother tongue, and ancient customs have evolved or vanished entirely through generations of intermarriage with neighbouring ethnic groups.

The lake's unexpected rise fragmented the remaining El Molo still following the old ways of life.