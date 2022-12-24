The year that was: War, deaths but also freedom from Covid-19

It was a year when death came abruptly to what otherwise were days of communal celebrations; when Britain lost a queen and Japan, its former premier; when inept leaders – corrupted by hubris – fell; and when nature again refused to be ignored. It was a year of another devastating war in Europe.

It was, of course, still a year of Covid-19. But there lies the year’s brightest spot. As 2022 draws to a close, even the last bulwark, China, has realised that it cannot push back the tide to protect its citizens from a plague that the rest of the world has learnt to live with.

Here were some of the key events of 2022.

Lives snuffed out

Stampede in Malang